Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Stanhope
100 Main Street
Stanhope, NJ
View Map
Margaret Arletta Edwards


1929 - 2020
Margaret Arletta Edwards Obituary
NEWTON - Margaret Arletta Edwards, 90, of Stanhope, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Bristol Glen in Newton surrounded by her children.
Arletta was born on June 25, 1929 in Spring Lake, to the late Rev. Henry P. and the late Martha (Pindar) Bowen.
Arletta was a longtime resident of Stanhope and was employed by both Lenape Valley Regional High School and Stanhope Borough School as a library media specialist. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Stanhope, the Order of the Eastern Star – Mt. Olive and as a teenager, the Stanhope Methodist Church.
Arletta was known for sharing her faith, helping others and she cherished spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Edwards; her sons, John Edwards (Barbara) and Bill Edwards (Theresa); her grandchildren, Kenneth, Jr. (Erin), Scott (Kelsey), Sarah (Yacoub), Julia, Timothy and Samantha; and her great-grandchildren, Isla, Henry, Malak and Isabella. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jacques "Jack" Edwards in 2006 and her grandson, Billy, in 2014.
Arletta's life celebration will include a memorial service on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the First Presbyterian Church of Stanhope, 100 Main St., Stanhope. She will be laid to rest with her husband and her grandson at the Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing. For memorial donations, please consider a random act of kindness in her memory.
For further information and to share a fond memory of Arletta, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
