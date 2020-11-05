1/1
Margaret (Peggy) Ball
{ "" }
Margaret (Peggy) Ball (83) passed away peacefully 10/28/2020 surrounded by her family after a long illness. Born in Port Jervis, NY Peggy lived in Newton and Franklin, NJ, moving to Las Vegas, NV in 1987. Peggy had volunteered with Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, loved to play cards, belonging to a bridge club and was a member of Northern Chapter No 38 of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband Ralph B Ball Jr. She is survived by her children Patricia Smith and husband Brett of Las Vegas, NV; and Alan Ball of Las Vegas, NV. as well as granddaughter Lynn Stipanov of Las Vegas. Peggy has three grandsons, Christopher, Aidan and Izaak, all of Las Vegas, NV.
No memorial events are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://www.gofundme.com/f/peggy-ball039s-family-fundraiser

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
