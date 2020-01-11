|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Margaret Contos, 84, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Andover Subacute & Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township.
Born in New York City, Margaret was a homemaker. She attended church every Sunday and enjoyed spending time with her friends. An avid animal lover, Margaret also loved to crochet.
The daughter of the late Anthony and Jennie (Lindsay) Contos, Margaret is survived by her grandson, Anthony Bryant, and her great-granddaughter, Isabela.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Living Waters Fellowship, 93A Spring Street, Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 11, 2020