Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
12:30 PM
Living Waters Fellowship
93A Spring Street
Newton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Contos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Contos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Contos Obituary
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Margaret Contos, 84, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Andover Subacute & Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township.
Born in New York City, Margaret was a homemaker. She attended church every Sunday and enjoyed spending time with her friends. An avid animal lover, Margaret also loved to crochet.
The daughter of the late Anthony and Jennie (Lindsay) Contos, Margaret is survived by her grandson, Anthony Bryant, and her great-granddaughter, Isabela.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Living Waters Fellowship, 93A Spring Street, Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -