|
|
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Margaret "Peggy" Eberbach died on Sept. 16, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah due to complications from pneumonia. She was 90 years old.
Peggy was born Nov. 21, 1928, in Rockville Center (Long Island), N.Y. She was the youngest of six children. Upon graduating from high school, she was admitted to the accelerates program at SUNY Cortland. In this program she completed her bachelor's of physical education in three years instead of four, in order to make room for returning GIs.
Upon graduation, she traveled to France and studied at the University of Grenoble for two years. After returning to the United States, she lived briefly in San Diego, but largely spent her time in New York City.
Peggy lived in Greenwich Village at first with her dear friend, Baye, then with Loredano (Lore) Poletti, her future husband. She completed a Ph.D. in literature at NYU and began teaching French at York College, part of the CUNY system in Jamaica, Queens.
Eventually she transitioned to teaching English as a Second Language due to the needs of the college, and as a result taught ESL for most of her career.
Her daughter, Jessica, was born in 1973. Due to complications in dissolving Lore's first marriage overseas, Peggy and Lore were not married until 1992. Shortly after their marriage, Peggy and Lore retired to Lake Lenape, in Andover Township, N.J., to a home they had purchased in 1987. They lived in Andover until 2016, when their declining health precipitated a move to Salt Lake City. There they enjoyed their final years in the company of Jessica and her family.
Peggy started taking karate classes at Seido Karate in 1979 and got her black belt in 1986. Her karate practice led to volunteerism, teaching blind people karate at the Associated Blind Housing Association in New York City, as well as creating a dojo at Domestic Abuse Services Incorporated (DASI) in Newton, N.J., where she taught karate to survivors of domestic abuse. In her retirement she tutored elementary age children in reading and volunteered at Swim, Inc, with stroke survivors, many of whom were the same age as she was.
Peggy was an avid swimmer. She was known for swimming the length of Lake Lenape on a regular basis. She and Lore enjoyed walking around the lake with their dogs and taking them on nearby hikes. She gladly hosted family reunions and gatherings of Lore's camera clubs. She was known for her orange Audi TT, affectionately known as the Papaya.
Peggy is pre-deceased by her husband, Loredano, and her five siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Andrew); granddaughter, RZ; numerous nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Many of these nieces and nephews have fond memories of their fun youngest aunt with whom they had adventures. She was generous and independent, and formed communities by the force of her will.
A memorial dinner will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, in Andover Township, N.J. All who wish to attend are invited. Please contact Jessica to RSVP no later than Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 801-703-3861, or email [email protected].
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 25, 2019