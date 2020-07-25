1/
Margaret Louise "Maggie" Culver
Lafayette - Margaret "Maggie" Louise Culver, 67, of Lafayette died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Maggie was born in Newton on September 3, 1952 and was a lifelong Sussex County resident. She was a graduate of High Point Regional High School Class of 1970. Maggie worked as an accountant for Picatinny Arsenal for more than 30 years prior to her retirement in 2018.
Maggie enjoyed taking family vacations and traveling, especially overseas. She also participated in the Branchville Historic Society. Most of all, Maggie was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
Maggie was predeceased by her father, Mike Bedell; and her beloved husband, Wayne L. Culver, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Wayne L. Culver, Jr. and Mark Culver, Sr. and wife, Karen; her grandchildren, Mark Culver, Jr. and Troy Culver; her mother, Minnie Bedell; her sisters, Lynn Pickett and husband, Burt, Lorraine Bedell, Cindy Bedell, and Deana Bedell; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 5 to 8 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St, Branchville. A Graveside Services were held at 11 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Branchville Cemetery, Pines Rd, Branchville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be made at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
