Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
4:45 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Yost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Alma Yost

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian Alma Yost Obituary
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Marian Alma Yost died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 77. Born in Alberta, Canada, Marian lived in Ohio before moving to Denville in 1965. She had resided in Andover Township since 2008.
Marian became a successful programmer analyst after graduating The Chubb Computer Institute in 1980, and worked for International Paper, Nabisco, and ABC/Disney before her retirement in 1999. An avid reader, she consumed historical novels and literature, and loved the arts. She loved camping and sitting on the beach on LBI where she visited with her children every summer for over 20 years.
Marian is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Ilene (Grant) Bowley, and her sister, Georgiana Bowley.
She is survived by her three children, Beverly Salvatore (Len), Brian Yost, and Paul Yost (Karen); her sister, Barbara Forsyth-Bowley (Alice); and eight loving grandchildren, Alyssa, Kate, Kyle, Christian, Allie, Mackenzie, Nicholas and Natalie.
Remembrance and visitation will be held 3-4:45 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave., Rockaway. A service will immediately follow at 4:45 p.m., at the funeral home. Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now