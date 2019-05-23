ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Marian Alma Yost died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 77. Born in Alberta, Canada, Marian lived in Ohio before moving to Denville in 1965. She had resided in Andover Township since 2008.

Marian became a successful programmer analyst after graduating The Chubb Computer Institute in 1980, and worked for International Paper, Nabisco, and ABC/Disney before her retirement in 1999. An avid reader, she consumed historical novels and literature, and loved the arts. She loved camping and sitting on the beach on LBI where she visited with her children every summer for over 20 years.

Marian is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Ilene (Grant) Bowley, and her sister, Georgiana Bowley.

She is survived by her three children, Beverly Salvatore (Len), Brian Yost, and Paul Yost (Karen); her sister, Barbara Forsyth-Bowley (Alice); and eight loving grandchildren, Alyssa, Kate, Kyle, Christian, Allie, Mackenzie, Nicholas and Natalie.

Remembrance and visitation will be held 3-4:45 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave., Rockaway. A service will immediately follow at 4:45 p.m., at the funeral home. Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 23, 2019