NEWTON -- Marian Brown Mearns, 87, of Newton, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen in Newton. Marian was born in Trenton and spent the first few years of her life traveling the United States. She spent many years of her life in Ocean Township, raised a family between Ocean Township and Madison, and lived in Newton for the past 10 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Marian was active in several United Methodist churches and their missions. She taught Sunday school for many years and was also a Girl Scout and Brownie leader. Marian had a passion and talent for singing; she was part of the Monmouth Civic Chorus for 25 years, with her husband, and traveled around Europe and sang with professional orchestras and conductors. She was a member of church choirs for her entire life. Marian volunteered at Jersey Shore Medical Center for more than 30 years and was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Asbury Park, Madison and Sparta. She was also an excellent gourmet cook and she enjoyed gardening. Marian was predeceased by her parents, Courtney P. and Elizabeth (Watson) Brown; her daughter, Elizabeth Mearns Klein; and her son, George Avery Mearns. She is survived by her husband, Al Mearns, whom she married in 1951; her daughters, the Rev. Ellen Bechtold and husband, Steven, and Susan Stobie and husband, Gavin III; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Hansen; her son-in-law, Erich Klein; her grandchildren, Erich Max Klein and wife, Kamm, Peter Klein, Allison Dutrey and husband, Rob, Sarah Bechtold Guenter, Seth Bechtold and wife, Anna, Krissy Mihail and husband, Jon, Andrew Mearns, Megan Mancini and husband, Nate, Gavin Stobie IV, Bethany DeWalt and husband, Jacob, and Hannah Stobie. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Cole and Kennedy Klein, Ella, Nina and Luke Dutrey, Jason and Ethan Guenter, Amelia and Colin Bechtold, and Jonah Mihail; her sister, Louine King; and her brother, Courtney Brown Jr. and wife, Joan. A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Ave., Newton, with an 11 a.m. service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, or to the United Methodist Communities Foundation, designated for Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 26, 2019