FRANKLIN -- Marian Callahan, 85, of Franklin, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Ogdensburg to the late James and Anne (Scarpona) Onder, Marian had lived in Florida but spent most of her life in Ogdensburg and Franklin. Predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Callahan Sr.; son, Edward Jr.; and granddaughter, Shannon DeBlock, Marian is survived by her daughters, Lynn Steck and her husband, Eric, of Nutley, and Cindy DeBlock, of Starke, Fla.; sons, Hugh Patrick Callahan and wife, Jacqueline M., of Sparrow Bush, N.Y., and Timothy Callahan and wife, Susan, of Ogdensburg; as well as eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A graveside service for Marian will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston. The family requests no flowers. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 11, 2019