Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
North Hardyston Cemetery
Hardyston, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Callahan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian Callahan Obituary
FRANKLIN -- Marian Callahan, 85, of Franklin, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Ogdensburg to the late James and Anne (Scarpona) Onder, Marian had lived in Florida but spent most of her life in Ogdensburg and Franklin.

Predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Callahan Sr.; son, Edward Jr.; and granddaughter, Shannon DeBlock, Marian is survived by her daughters, Lynn Steck and her husband, Eric, of Nutley, and Cindy DeBlock, of Starke, Fla.; sons, Hugh Patrick Callahan and wife, Jacqueline M., of Sparrow Bush, N.Y., and Timothy Callahan and wife, Susan, of Ogdensburg; as well as eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Marian will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston. The family requests no flowers.

Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now