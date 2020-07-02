1/1
Hardyston - Marian O'Keefe, age 81 of Hardyston, passed on July 2 after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy at Bristol Glen in Newton NJ. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years Jerry, daughter Kelly Lavine and her husband Scott of Hampton Township, and her two grandchildren Matthew Lavine of New York City and Cassidy Lavine of Hoboken. She is also survived by her sisters Doris of PA and Helen of AZ, her brother Kevin of Pompton Plains NJ, and her sister-in-law Sharon of MD. Marian grew up in Hawthorne, NJ and worked for many years as a composing room manager for Maple Composition in Maplewood. Her greatest pleasures were traveling, especially in her favorite country of France, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
