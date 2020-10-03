Marianne Lengle
Paulinskill Lake - Marianne Lengle, 87, of the Paulinskill Lake section of Stillwater Township died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Marianne was born and raised in Newark, NJ to the late Nicholas and Marie (Pandiscio) Saulle. She graduated from Barringer High School in 1951 then attended the Newark School of Fine & Industrial Arts, receiving a certificate in in Fashion Illustration. Marianne worked as a Secretary for Carstens Publications in Fredon Township for many years.
Marianne was a free hand artist, focusing primarily in portrait painting. She had a strong faith and was a devoted Christian. Marianne was an exceptionally loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Marianne was also predeceased by her siblings, Bruno, Rose and Nicholas. She is survived by her husband, Larry E. Lengle; her children, Kurt Lengle, Christine Miller and Scott Lengle; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860, with a Memorial Service at 3 pm.
Memorial donations may be made in Marianne's memory to the Salvation Army, PO Box 269, Alexandria, VA 223314. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.