VERNON - Maribeth (Mead) Lincoln, 63, died unexpectedly at Chilton Memorial Hospital, Pequannock Twp., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Born to Leo Daniel and Erna Patricia Mead in Summit, she was raised in New Providence, and eventually moved to Madison, where she lived for 14 years. One year was spent on the island of Bonaire in the Southern Caribbean working with Trans World Radio. In 1994, the family purchased their first house and settled in Highland Lakes. In 2000, the family moved to take in some elderly relatives and moved to the Glen Harbor development in Glenwood.

Maribeth received her B.A. in sociology with a minor in criminal justice from Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. Maribeth worked part time for Sodexo in Vernon for many years.

She was a member of Hope Church and a former member of Lafayette Federated Church.

Maribeth took great joy in needlepoint, cross-stitch, reading, watching murder mysteries and HGTV. Maribeth is remembered most for being a loving, caring, selfless and gracious person to her family, friends and everyone she met.

Maribeth was the beloved wife for 38 years of Robert Lincoln, of Vernon; devoted mother of Beth Lincoln-Ullmann and her husband, Peter, of Waldorf, Md., and Elise Sutter and her husband, Glen, of Hampton Twp.;

stepsister of Mark and Barbara Clendinning and Karen Clendinning; and cherished by Honey.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette. Private cremation services by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

Memorial gifts to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernon-funeralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 26, 2019