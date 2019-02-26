Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Maribeth Lincoln
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maribeth (Mead) Lincoln

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maribeth (Mead) Lincoln Obituary
VERNON - Maribeth (Mead) Lincoln, 63, died unexpectedly at Chilton Memorial Hospital, Pequannock Twp., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Born to Leo Daniel and Erna Patricia Mead in Summit, she was raised in New Providence, and eventually moved to Madison, where she lived for 14 years. One year was spent on the island of Bonaire in the Southern Caribbean working with Trans World Radio. In 1994, the family purchased their first house and settled in Highland Lakes. In 2000, the family moved to take in some elderly relatives and moved to the Glen Harbor development in Glenwood.
Maribeth received her B.A. in sociology with a minor in criminal justice from Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. Maribeth worked part time for Sodexo in Vernon for many years.
She was a member of Hope Church and a former member of Lafayette Federated Church.
Maribeth took great joy in needlepoint, cross-stitch, reading, watching murder mysteries and HGTV. Maribeth is remembered most for being a loving, caring, selfless and gracious person to her family, friends and everyone she met.
Maribeth was the beloved wife for 38 years of Robert Lincoln, of Vernon; devoted mother of Beth Lincoln-Ullmann and her husband, Peter, of Waldorf, Md., and Elise Sutter and her husband, Glen, of Hampton Twp.;
stepsister of Mark and Barbara Clendinning and Karen Clendinning; and cherished by Honey.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette. Private cremation services by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.
Memorial gifts to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernon-funeralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now