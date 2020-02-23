|
SPARTA - Marie Bernadette O'Boyle (Smothergill), 88 of Sparta, passed away peacefully at her Bristol Glen home Feb. 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frances J. O'Boyle who passed Oct. 9, 1988, and the mother of the late Tara Ann O'Boyle who passed away Sept. 14, 2012.
Marie was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on July 7, 1931, to her parents Malcom and Ellen (Taylor) Smothergill. She grew up with three brothers and a sister, many of whom have since passed. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends together with their families.
Marie was raised in a typical Irish household. She told many stories about the escapades with her brothers and sister. Her dad was a New York taxi driver and her mom was a homemaker. She attended Roman Catholic grammar and high school in the Bronx. Her favorite subject was history.
When she was about 18 years old, she met the love of her life and soulmate, Frank O'Boyle. They were married June 10, 1950, at the Church of St. Thomas Aquinas in New York. After many years, their daughter, Tara, came into their lives. They decided that they wanted to raise their little girl in the country and, thus, moved to Sparta. They settled in the Lake Mohawk area and Marie took great pride in calling it "her town." She loved all her neighbors and always considered them family.
While living in New York in the early years, Marie worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. She was an office administrator and became very popular among her co-workers. Some of them remained lifetime friends. After moving to Sparta, Marie joined Sears as a commissioned sales person and did extremely well reaching goals required of her time after time.
Friendships meant everything to Marie. Her greatest joy was having friends in her home just drinking coffee, laughing and telling stories. She always made sure there was plenty of ice cream in the freezer, too.
Marie was an animal lover. She used to love driving through the countryside seeing all the horses and cows. She got so excited when a "family" of deer came onto her property to graze.
Marie's interests included crocheting, bingo and most of all, traveling. She loved cruises and toured many countries both here and abroad. She was so down to earth that she found excitement in going to flea markets, tricky trays, concerts, and shopping anywhere. After she retired from Sears, she became a "snow bird," closing up her home each January to reside in Myrtle Beach, S.C., for three months each year. She adored the ocean and always had friends travel down to keep her company.
Marie was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake RC Church in Sparta. She attended Mass on a regular basis and had a firm belief in God. She spent her final years at Bristol Glen after selling her home in Sparta. She was loved by all the staff and looked forward to visits by family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral mass will be celebrated immediately following visitation at noon at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020