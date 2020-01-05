|
FRANKLIN - Marie J. Scott, 85, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Marie Postas, she was a lifelong resident of Franklin. She attended Franklin High School and Montclair College. Marie's husband of 65 years, Bill Scott, preceded her in death in March 2019.
Marie was a lover of the arts and an accomplished painter, working in oils, pastels, watercolor and many other mediums. She was also successful in business, owning and managing an insurance agency for 40 years before retiring. Marie was an avid golfer and active at the Wallkill Country Club. She was also previously a member of the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education. Marie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin.
Mrs. Scott has a large and loving family who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her 4-year-old daughter, Patricia Ann Scott, and her brother, John J. Postas. She is survived by her brother, Charles W. Postas; sons, Willie Scott and his wife, Melinda, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; John P. Scott and his wife, Ester, of Franklin; Dr. Christopher P. Scott and his wife, Kim, of Danville, Ill.; and Robert P. Scott and Carolyn Dilaura, of Branchville; grandchildren, Andrew Scott, Dr. Stephanie Mida, Katherine Scott and Thomas "TJ" Scott; great-granddaughter Olivia Mida; brothers-in-law Dr. Richard Scott and Dr. David Scott, of Franklin; sisters-in-law Joyce Scott, of Franklin, and Margaret "Peggy" Mueller and her husband, John, of Toronto, Canada; as well as many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 5, 2020