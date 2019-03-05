SPARTA - Marie "Lu" Nelson, 64, of Sparta, passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2019, after an extended illness.

She was born Oct. 30, 1954, in Kearny to the late Ann Van Houten and Wilder Krueger. Lu was the beloved wife of

43 years of Bob Nelson; loving sister to Doug Krueger, his wife, Jane, Barbara Dunn and Liz Van Houten; dear friend to Dawn Post; endeared stepdaughter to the late Sterling Van Houten; and caring aunt to her nieces and nephews.

Lu will always be remembered for her fierce love of family and generous, giving nature. Lu was passionate about driving fast cars and had a tremendous love of animals. Throughout her illness, one of her biggest sources of comfort was their dog, Jenny.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Goble Funeral Home,

22 Main St. Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Lu's memory to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 5, 2019