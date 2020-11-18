Marie R. Fluhr, "Bana"
Marie R. Fluhr, "Bana", 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Marie was a friend to many in the tri-state area and always one to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. Marie, daughter of Annie (Waters) and Arthur Randall, was born on May 21, 1932 in New York City on Park Avenue. She lived with her mother and sister in New York City for several years, working as a secretary for Banker's Trust. She married George L. Fluhr on March 12, 1966. They moved to Shohola, PA. There she was very active in St. Ann's Church as a Eucharistic Minister, Member of Milford Garden Club, and Catholic Daughters of America. She painted with her art group and spent much time gardening. She always had an artistic eye that lent itself to incredible flower arrangements, a beautifully decorated house, and coordinating outfits, jewelry, and purse. She moved to a small ranch house neighboring her granddaughter Anne (Fluhr) Chirico and great granddaughters, Marissa and Nicole in 2009. There she hosted many festive parties for her "breakfast group", "the art group", and the "Shohola ladies". She continued with her hobbies of flower arranging, gardening, sewing, painting and phoning her beloved friends; she started chair yoga and began participating in the Senior group at St. Monica's Church, Sussex, NJ.
Marie is survived by her nephew Austin Randall (Joanne Randall) of Florida and their son Austin Randall; her late niece's (Anne Hugh) children (Keith and Victoria); her stepson George J. Fluhr; stepdaughter Margie (Fluhr) Morfeld and great grandchildren; the Fluhr families of Pennsylvania and New Jersey: George & Laura Fluhr (Daughter Makayla), Mary (Fluhr) & Jim Bajda (children: James, Evangeline, Isabelle), Anne (Fluhr) Chirico (children: Marissa, Nicole), Joe & Jennie Fluhr (children: Jonathan, Peter, Charlotte), and Tom Fluhr.
A Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church, Shohola, PA on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 AM with Rev. Edward Casey officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Shohola, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann's Church, 123 Richardson Ave, Shohola, PA 18458.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA
(www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
).