Marie Valeich
Stillwater - Marie Valeich, residing in Stillwater, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 96.
Marie Harriet Gumaer was born on Apr 21, 1924, in Bronx, N.Y., to Wilson and Marie (Von Assanger) Gumaer. She attended NYC schools, and upon her graduation from James Adams HS went to work for NY Life in Manhattan, N.Y. She later enlisted in the Navy as a WAVE and was stationed at a Naval Shipyard in Mare Island, Vallejo, CA, where she served as a nurse's assistant. Upon her discharge, she returned home and worked for the Airlines Terminal near Grand Central Station where she met and later married Edward F. Valeich on Dec 26, 1949. They moved to N.J. and settled in the Newfoundland section of West Milford Twp where they lived for 60 years and raised their 3 children. Marie was an active member of the Community Fire Company 1 Ladies Auxiliary for many years and attended St. Joseph's Church in West Milford. She returned to work in her later years working for Chilton Hospital's X-ray Admissions until her retirement. She had a passion for travel and loved visiting family and friends and vacationing throughout Europe. She was an accomplished seamstress, and her other pastimes included spending time near the ocean, gardening, a good movie, and sharing stories of her life through changing times. She especially enjoyed her time spent with her Grandchildren over the years and the many adventures they shared together.
She was hub of her family and was much loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her son Edward M. Valeich of Stillwater, N.J.: daughters, Laurie Cooper and husband Ron of Wantage, N.J., and Helena (Sammie) Schimpf and husband Jack of Pittstown, N.J: and daughter-in-law Jolyne Valeich of Fredon, N.J. She is also survived by 13 beloved grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind sister-in-law Florence Gimmelli and husband Tony of Villas, N.J along with several nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F.: her son, Paul: and her brother, Wilson Gumaer.
The family wishes to thank Kathy, Noreen, Jolyne and Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice nurse, Sue, and aid, Marge for the excellent care they gave to their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A private graveside service is to be held with a celebration of Marie's life to be planned at a later date.