NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Marilee Toomey, 77, died Aug. 7, 2019, at MUSC, Charleston, S.C.
Born May 10, 1942, in Franklin, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Fedor Kozlowski. Mrs. Toomey was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William D. Toomey; son, Keith Toomey (Corinne); daughter, Kathleen Toomey Burgos; and two grandchildren, Avery and Sheamus Toomey. She was predeceased by one sister, Marge Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium niche.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019