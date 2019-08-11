Home

LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:30 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Inurnment
Following Services
the church columbarium niche
Marilee Toomey


1942 - 2019
Marilee Toomey Obituary
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Marilee Toomey, 77, died Aug. 7, 2019, at MUSC, Charleston, S.C.
Born May 10, 1942, in Franklin, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Fedor Kozlowski. Mrs. Toomey was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William D. Toomey; son, Keith Toomey (Corinne); daughter, Kathleen Toomey Burgos; and two grandchildren, Avery and Sheamus Toomey. She was predeceased by one sister, Marge Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium niche.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
