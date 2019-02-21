Home

C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Marilyn Brunngraber Obituary
WANTAGE - Marilyn Brunngraber, 92, of Wantage, formerly of Dumont, died at home on Feb. 13, 2019. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood. She will be laid to rest in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, alongside her late husband of 56 years, Erich.
Memorial gifts may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg NJ 07419-2621. www.vanemburgh.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
