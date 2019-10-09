|
SPARTA - Marilyn Emmans Hunter of Ridgefield, Conn., and Sparta, N.J., died at the age of 91 on Oct. 4, 2019, after a nearly two-decade battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Marilyn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, William N. Hunter. She leaves her children, JoAnne Williams and husband, David, of Brookfield, Conn., Barbara Sturm and her husband, Ron, of Midlothian, Texas, and William A. Hunter and his wife, Ava, of Fairfield, Conn. Marilyn is also survived by grandchildren, Lindsay Mallow, Daniel Williams, Jennifer Klepeisz, Kristen Williams, Kelly Hunter and Christina Hunter; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Mallow, Logan Mallow and Jack Williams; and sisters, Arline Wilson, of Kennebunkport, Maine, and Eleanor Gustafson and husband, Jim, of Haverhill, Mass.
Marilyn was born at home in Branchville and spent most of her life in and around Sussex County. A graduate of Newton High School, she continued her education at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa., earning her bachelor's degree in business education. She returned to Sussex County to teach business subjects at her alma mater in Newton before marrying Bill, starting their family and settling in Sparta.
She served as an organist and choir director at Branchville Presbyterian, Branchville Methodist, Franklin Presbyterian and Sparta Presbyterian churches and had a knack for making the art of singing and performing fun for all. She also conducted a 60-voice chorus while in Florida. She had a quick wit and often had a joke ready to elicit a chuckle or a smile. She was driven by her love of music, humor, golf and travel. Marilyn and Bill were long-time members of Newton Country Club, where they both enjoyed socializing with friends during a round of golf or over a game of bridge.
Marilyn and Bill sprinkled in visits to grandchildren, other relatives and friends around the country whenever possible. Affectionately nicknamed "Miss Maps," Marilyn expertly planned their early retirement travel trailer adventures throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Marilyn's family value principles encouraged independent thinking and to strive for the best possible outcomes, while loving and respecting one another along the way. Her teachings were effectively practiced and demonstrated as her family focused on her care and comfort throughout her long and challenging illness.
For those of us who loved her and shared our lives with her, we are forever blessed and grateful for her love and influence!
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, following the visitation, at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, 32 Main St., Sparta. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sparta Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her name to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. (https://www.parkinson.org/).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 9, 2019