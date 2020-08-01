1/1
Marilyn Lea Walsh
Dingmans Ferry, PA - Marilyn Lea Walsh, 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Fond du lac, Wisconsin, Marilyn had been a resident of Dingmans Ferry for many years. She worked as a bookkeeper for KFC Tri-State Management before her retirement. She was a longstanding member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dingmans Ferry, Marilyn was also a member of the Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society and served as the Treasurer for many years. She also volunteered for the Pike County Habitat for Humanity; she made much appreciated baked goods for the workers for their break.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ethelyn (Geiger) Matthies, her brother, Robert Matthies, and her son, David Walsh. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Deborah, and husband, Michael Stoll, of Hampton Township, New
Jersey; her sons, John Walsh and wife, Rita, of Alabama, and Thomas Walsh and wife, Sandy, of Pennsylvania ; her grandchildren, Amanda, Kristen and Michael; and her great-grandchildren, Aydyn, Peter and Zoey. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce and husband, Ted Ellingsen, of New York, and sister, Linda Rydell, and husband, Jack Durbin, of Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to Pike County Habitat for Humanity, 103 Delaware Crest Drive, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328.
Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.www.woodfuneralhome.net.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
