DOVER - Marion E. (Kozler) O'Hara, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Marion was born and raised in Little Ferry and attended The Academy of the Holy Angels in Demarest. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, James P. O'Hara Jr., whom she met while spending her summers in Lake Hopatcong as a child.
During Marion's final years, she resided at Regency Grande Nursing Home, where she was surrounded by loving support and caregivers that became family. Marion was an avid volunteer at many different hospitals and libraries, touching many different lives while doing so. Marion was a faithful servant and dedicated member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Marion is survived by her children, who she referred to as her "Chickie Birds": James P. O'Hara III, of Clifton; Maureen Rumore, of Fort Myers, Fla.: Patricia Wolfrum and her husband, Charles, of North Carolina; Gerardine O'Hara, of Rockaway; Jane Waldor and her husband, Mitchel, of Hackettstown; and Marion Todaro and her husband, Carmine, of Ledgewood; six grandchildren: Gregory, Rachel, Lauren, Ryan, Nicholas and Casey; and two great-grandchildren: Morgan and Luke.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Therese R.C. Church, 7 Hunter Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 22, 2019