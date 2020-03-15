|
|
BRANCHVILLE - Marion E. Runion, age 78, of Sussex County, passed away surrounded by her family at Homestead Rehabilitation Center, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Dover, Miss Runion spent 40 years in the Stanhope area before moving to Branchville, one year ago.
Marion was a factory assembler for the Hewlitt-Packard Corp., when she retired after service of 30 years. Miss Runion is remembered by family as being an enthusiastic Yankee fan, she loved spending her time in the outdoors – observing and feeding the wildlife outside her home.
The daughter of William L. Runion and Mary E. Drake, Marion is predeceased by her life partner, Robert "Bobby" Lucas in 2019, and her brother, Robert Runion. Survivors include brother, Thomas R. Runion and wife, Barbara; sister, Dorothy E. Donofrio and husband, Larry P.; and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements under the care of Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206) Newton. Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 15, 2020