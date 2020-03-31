|
BLAIRSTOWN - Marion Layer Satterthwaite, of Blairstown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 28, 2020. She was 67 years old. Marion was the daughter of the late Marion Layer Satterthwaite and Henry Warrington Satterthwaite, of Blairstown.
Born in Orange, Marion moved to Blairstown in 1980. She was a 1970 graduate of Glen Ridge High School. She graduated in 1974 from Upsala College, East Orange, with a degree in sociology, and was a member of the Students for Ecologically Aware Society. Marion was employed as a probation officer in Essex County from 1977 to 1979, before transferring to Sussex County where she retired from the judiciary in 2009. She was additionally a former co-owner of Emily' Attic Antiques and Collectibles in Andover.
Marion was a long-time member of the Blairstown Presbyterian Church. She was an active member of the Women's Association for Morristown Medical Center, and assisted at several of their events. Marion started the Northern NJ Chapter of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) in September 2001, following the death of her beloved mother from that disease. As president from 2001 to 2008, she watched it grow to become an important force in Northern New Jersey, along with vice president and dear friend, Susan Bazaar.
Marion's passions included her family and friends, nature and animals. She truly believed that we are the trustees of the earth and the voice for animals. Marion cared for many beloved pets and she may have been at her happiest while horseback riding. Over the years, her animal family included 11 dogs, two horses, three cats, geese and ducks. Marion fed and loved countless deer that called her backyard sanctuary home.
She volunteered at Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary in Frelinghuysen, where she treasured the experience of feeding fawns. She provided pet assisted therapy through St. Hubert's Giralda Paws for People Program in the 1990s with her certified therapy cats, Murphy and McGregor. Marion supported St. Hubert's, the ASPCA, Best Friends, Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter and the Humane Society.
Her most recent philanthropic endeavors benefited Puppy Rescue Mission (PRM). PRM is an organization which helps reunite soldiers and their battle buddies from Afghanistan, Iraq, and many other countries. Marion organized two highly successful PRM motorcycle ride fundraisers to benefit the organization.
She also enjoyed gardening and earned a Master Gardener designation. Marion was an avid (and excellent!) cook and baker. She enjoyed making a table full of dishes for all family occasions. She enjoyed reading, and adored her British television programs. Marion spent many a summer at the beautiful New Jersey shore enjoying the ocean, sun and photographing the seagulls, sandpipers and sunsets.
Marion was particularly proud of her grandfather George W. Layer's accomplishments, including the invention of the gas pilot light for Public Service Electric and Gas. She was inspired by her parents' strength and courage. She claimed they gave her the warrior spirit to fight her disease. Her father, Henry W. Satterthwaite was a veteran officer of World War II, who served during D-Day in Normandy, the Ardennes and various campaigns with the 83rd Thunderbolt Division. He received the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Family was everything to her mother, Marion L. Satterthwaite. She instilled love, devotion and was an indomitable spirit, who taught all of her family to never give up.
Marion was predeceased by her nephew, Keith Warrington Harris in 1983. She is survived by her sister, Helen Satterthwaite Harris and brother-in-law, Dr. Ronald Keith Harris, of Newton, her niece, Dr. Kimberly Greiner and husband, Michael, of Philadelphia, Pa., her niece, Skye Hawk and husband, Nathan, of Lehighton, Pa., her nephew, Jonathan Keith Harris and wife, Kate, of Oakland, her great-niece, Anna Hawk, and great-nephews, Daniel Hawk, Bradley and Jesse Greiner. She is survived by her fur-children, Evah and Ferguson.
Marion was blessed with many wonderful friends and cancer survivors who have been so supportive to her, as well as wonderful doctors, particularly Dr. Steven Papish. Keep up the fight!
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, Blairstown, NJ. Due to the current coronavirus situation, a church celebration of life will be held at a later date. Marion will be laid to rest at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations are requested to The Puppy Rescue Mission (puppyrescuemission.org) and the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ocrahope.org).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2020