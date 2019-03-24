The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
For more information about
Marion Porter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion "Pat" Porter


Marion "Pat" Porter Obituary
SPARTA ­­-- Marion "Pat" Porter, 86, of Sparta, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Newton Medical Center.

Pat was born in the Bronx section of New York City, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (McGinn) Barry. Pat and her family moved to Sparta in 1963. She was a stay-at-home mom and took good care of her family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Warren "Joe" Porter, and her brother, William Barry. Pat is survived by her devoted children: Brian Porter and his wife, Nancy, of Sparta, Dianne Eberly and her husband, Kevin, of Randolph, and Eileen Foulds and her husband, Steven, of Sparta. She is also survived by her brother, Eugene Barry, of Crossmaglen, Ireland; loving grandchildren: Erin and Brian Porter, Kerry and Megan Eberly, and Caitlin, Steven, Ryan Elizabeth, and Kevin Foulds; and her beloved dog and companion, Trisha.

The Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, is in charge of private arrangements.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
