FRANKFORD - Marion Reed Hofmann, 84, of Frankford and Manahawkin, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Newton and raised in Branchville, Marion lived in Frankford and for the past 34 years spent summers in Manahawkin. A graduate of Newton High School, she was an administrative secretary for Harold Pellow & Associates for many years before her retirement. Marion was also a policy typist at Selective Insurance for several years, where she met her husband, Raymond, who was a 40-year employee with Selective. She was active in both the United Methodist Church of Branchville and the United Methodist Church of Manahawkin.
Marion had previously lived in Somerset County for 12 years, where she worked for Johnson & Johnson. She was active with the Somerset Hospital Auxiliary and was very active with the Tour of Homes to benefit Somerset Hospital. Marion had strong family bonds, and loved to gather her family and friends often in sharing her gift of hospitality.
She enjoyed physical fitness, being a member of Sussex Nautilus for 40 years. She was an avid pianist and immensely enjoyed flower gardening to no end. An avid dog lover, Marion especially loved her Dachshunds, and also enjoyed searching for and collecting antiques.
The daughter of the late C. Dean and Marion (Reed) McNeilie, Marion was also predeceased by her twin sister, Jean Herman. She is survived by her husband, Raymond L. Hofmann, whom she married on March 17, 1956; her sons, David L. Hofmann and wife, Nancy, and Jeffrey D. Hofmann and wife, Pamela; her grandchildren, Amy Dietert and husband, Matt, Laura Moyer and Jarryd, Emily Hofmann, JoMarie Hofmann and Reed Hofmann; her great-grandchildren, Bryce and Lyla Moyer; and her sister, Gayle Butera.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Branchville United Methodist Church, 8 Broad Street, Branchville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the church. Interment will follow in Branchville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Branchville, 8 Broad Street, PO Box 509, Branchville, NJ 07826 or the Manahawkin United Methodist Church, 116 Stafford Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 3, 2019