LAFAYETTE - Marion T. Ferentinos, age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover.
Born in Jersey City to the late Charles and Jennie (Guzzardi) Marchiano, Marion had lived in Rutherford and Brielle before moving to Sussex County in 2017. She was a registrar at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford/Teaneck for many years and retired from William Paterson University in 2008.
She was a former member of the Woman's Club of Brielle, where she also attended Saint Dennis Church every Sunday. Marion enjoyed crocheting, she made lap blankets for veterans and the elderly and hats and blankets for newborns. She was especially fond of a good pizza and would eat pasta at every meal if she could!
Marion was loved by all and will be missed by her cherished children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many close friends. She had an infectious sense of humor and made everyone smile. She was always the life of the party and brought joy to everyone she met. She lit up the room with her smile!
Mrs. Ferentinos was predeceased by her husband, Jeremiah on Sept. 8, 2017. She is survived by her children, Gregory Ferentinos, of Gaithersburg, Md., Michele Ferentinos Tagliabue and her husband, Robert, of Lafayette, and Michael Ferentinos and his wife, Megan, of Cranford; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Due to the government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020