The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Ferentinos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion T. Ferentinos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion T. Ferentinos Obituary
LAFAYETTE - Marion T. Ferentinos, age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover.
Born in Jersey City to the late Charles and Jennie (Guzzardi) Marchiano, Marion had lived in Rutherford and Brielle before moving to Sussex County in 2017. She was a registrar at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford/Teaneck for many years and retired from William Paterson University in 2008.
She was a former member of the Woman's Club of Brielle, where she also attended Saint Dennis Church every Sunday. Marion enjoyed crocheting, she made lap blankets for veterans and the elderly and hats and blankets for newborns. She was especially fond of a good pizza and would eat pasta at every meal if she could!
Marion was loved by all and will be missed by her cherished children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many close friends. She had an infectious sense of humor and made everyone smile. She was always the life of the party and brought joy to everyone she met. She lit up the room with her smile!
Mrs. Ferentinos was predeceased by her husband, Jeremiah on Sept. 8, 2017. She is survived by her children, Gregory Ferentinos, of Gaithersburg, Md., Michele Ferentinos Tagliabue and her husband, Robert, of Lafayette, and Michael Ferentinos and his wife, Megan, of Cranford; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Due to the government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now