OAKLAND - Marjorie L. Greendyk, 71, passed away April 4, 2020.
She was predeceased by her loving parents, Frank and Helen (Bleuler) Lewerth and her sister, Marianne McGarrity-Finne. Margie is survived by her former husband, John Greendyk, of Vernon; and her children, Erica and Gino Romitelli, of Franklin Lakes, Jesse and Tara Greendyk, of Austin, TX, Rachel and Benjamin Flanders, of Aberdeen, Elisabeth and Ethan Whittet, of Somerville, Mass., and Ruthann Greendyk, of Indialantic, Fla. She is also survived by her favorite people, her grandchildren, Nicholas, Emily, Jacob, Anna, Grace, Abigail, Julia, Lily, Goldie, Luke, Madeline, and Noah. Margie also leaves behind her loving sisters, Helen Smith, married to Scott, of Randolph, Amy Sheehan, married to Thomas, of Lawrence, and her brother-in-law, James Finne, of Metuchen; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A devoted mother, homemaker, and Girl Scout troop leader, she was a natural caregiver all of her days. While living in Vernon for 25 years, Margie was a school bus driver. She cherished getting to know the children she drove as well as their families, and cared deeply for them. Her later years were lived at her beloved Vasa Home Park in Budd Lake, among dear friends. She was an avid reader, seamstress, and flower gardener. As part of the youth of the 1960s, Margie enjoyed and was inspired by her many friendships through the decades. She will be remembered for her sharp intellect, her open mind, and her deep warmth.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a date to be announced. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon. www.delozito.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 28, 2020