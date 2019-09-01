The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
HAMPTON -- Marjorie C. Ross, 77, of Hampton, passed away at her home peacefully, with her loving family at her side, on Friday morning, Aug. 30, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Green, she was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.

Daughter of the late Harry Robert and Virginia (Bates) Wright, Marjorie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending all her time with her family. A NASCAR and New Jersey Devils fan, she also enjoyed stopping in any casino along her travels.

Mrs. Ross was predeceased in life by her beloved husband, Frederick H. Ross, in 2012; as well as her brothers, Sonny and Gerald Wright.

Survivors include her loving sons, Curtis and his wife, Sharon Ross, Brian and his wife, Eileen Ross, and Allen Ross; her cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth, Susan, Patricia, Brett and Erin Ross; her adored great-granddaughter, Victoria Connelly; as well as her caring sisters, Linda Owens and Roberta McCaulley.

Private arrangements and online condolences are through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marjorie's memory may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, www.karenannquinlanhospice.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
