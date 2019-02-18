NEWTON - Marjorie V. Hendershot, 93, of Newton, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Bristol Glen in Newton.

Born and raised in Stillwater, Marjorie relocated to Bristol Glen in 2007. She graduated from Newton High School in 1943. Prior to her retirement, Marjorie worked as a bookkeeper for Limecrest Corp., Selective Insurance Company and the former J.R. Roof auto dealership.

Marjorie was a member of the Eastern Star in Andover. A member of the Harmony Hill United Methodist Church, she enjoyed being part of the Quilting Ministries. Marjorie was in the 4-H Sewing Clubs and also worked at the election polls in Stillwater Township.

Daughter of the late Lester and Minnie (Carr) VanHorn, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Richard C. Hendershot, in 2007. She is survived by her son, Lowell Hendershot and wife, Theresa, of Westtown, N.Y.; her daughters, Sondra Gessner and husband, Brian, of Coopersburg, Pa., and Deborah Marohey and husband, Lee, of Massachusetts; her six grandchildren; and her 11 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A memorial service will be held at Bristol Glen at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's honor to the Harmony Hill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 115, Stillwater, NJ 07875 or the Bristol Glen Appreciation Fund, 200 Bristol Glen Dr., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 18, 2019