SPARTA -- Marjory J. Murphy Robinson, aged 99, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. Marjory was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Dr. Joseph M. Jones, dentist, and Lauretta M. Jones (Wright), a nurse. She graduated at age 20 from Ohio State University (Pi Beta Phi sorority) with a degree in elementary education and taught for several years in Ohio until she married 1st Lt. Joseph F. Murphy, a pilot in the Army Air Forces, in Hobbs, N.M. Following World War II, she lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., and then moved to Lake Mohawk, Sparta, in 1949. In 1951 she was selected as Mrs. Lake Mohawk and went on to represent New Jersey in the Mrs. America Pageant held in Atlantic City. Marjory was a teacher for many years at the Helen Morgan School in Sparta until her retirement. She was a member of the Lake Mohawk Country Club and the Lake Mohawk Golf Club, where she played a rare round of golf, but particularly enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She will be forever remembered as looking at life through rose-colored glasses, elegant attire and love of friends, family and teaching. Marjory was predeceased by her daughter, Maureen Lotz, and a grandson, John Lotz III, as well as her husband, Joseph Murphy, and second husband, Walter Robinson. She is survived by two children and their families, Jerry Murphy and former wife, Karel, and Marjy Murphy and husband, Mark Scott. She also leaves her grandchildren, Justin Murphy and wife, Alexandria, and great-granddaughter, Morgan, Sean Murphy and wife, Shaunna, Ryan Murphy and wife, Stacy, Mark Lotz and wife, Deanna, and great-granddaughter, Elise; and step-granddaughters, Lauren and Erin Scott. A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, with a blessing at 6 p.m., at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7248, 66 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871, and/or the Sparta Education Foundation 270 Sparta Ave., Suite 104 PMB 126, Sparta, NJ 07871. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8714200. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 26, 2019