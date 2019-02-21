The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
LEE, Mass. - Mark R. Anthony, 73, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his residence in Lee, Mass. Born and raised in Sussex to the late Mark W. and Sarah (Decker) Anthony, Mark graduated from Sussex High School in 1963 and lived in Sussex County for 60 years before moving to Massachusetts.
He had been employed with Ran-Co Kitchens and Baths in Sussex for 30 years and retired after working 10 years for Mohawk Lumber in Sussex. Mr. Anthony was a former member of the Sussex United Methodist Church, Trustee of Brink Cemetery in Wantage, and a member of the NRA.
He was predeceased by his wife, Carol (Brink) and six brothers and sisters. Mr. Anthony is survived by his daughter, Arlie Jager and her husband, Jeff, of Stephentown, N.Y.; his son, Fred Lauster and his wife, Nicole, of Clayton, N.C; and his grandchildren.
Friends may pay their respects to the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial burial will take place in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Mark Anthony's memory to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
