FRANKFORD - Marlene M. Clark, 87, of Frankford, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at home following a long illness.
Born in Hazelton, Pa., Marlene was a graduate of Clifton High School. She lived in Bloomingdale before moving to Sussex County in 1971. Marlene was the former owner/operator of Memorables by Marlene and Stone Brook Florist in Branchville before her retirement.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (DeBalko) Kohler, Marlene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert; her son, Mark Clark and wife, Cindy, of Frankford; her granddaughter, Vanessa, of Manhattan, N.Y.; her sisters, Shirley Myer and Lorraine Alexander; her brother, Robert Kohler; her nephew, Jeffrey Myer; and her niece, Susan Gunther.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, with a 7:30 prayer service.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 27, 2019