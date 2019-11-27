Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene M. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene M. Clark Obituary
FRANKFORD - Marlene M. Clark, 87, of Frankford, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at home following a long illness.
Born in Hazelton, Pa., Marlene was a graduate of Clifton High School. She lived in Bloomingdale before moving to Sussex County in 1971. Marlene was the former owner/operator of Memorables by Marlene and Stone Brook Florist in Branchville before her retirement.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (DeBalko) Kohler, Marlene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert; her son, Mark Clark and wife, Cindy, of Frankford; her granddaughter, Vanessa, of Manhattan, N.Y.; her sisters, Shirley Myer and Lorraine Alexander; her brother, Robert Kohler; her nephew, Jeffrey Myer; and her niece, Susan Gunther.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, with a 7:30 prayer service.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -