MILFORD, Pa. -- Martha M. Wilson, 86, of Milford, Pa., died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Belle Reve Senior Living Center in Milford, Pa. Born and raised in Schuylkill County, Pa., Martha lived in Mine Hill, N.J., then Sandyston, N.J., and Montague, N.J., before moving to Milford in 1997. Martha was a bus driver for First Student in Lafayette, N.J., before her retirement. The daughter of the late Francis and Hilda (Paul) Leymeister, Martha was also predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Wilson, on March 23, 2011. She is survived by five daughters, Nancy Barberi and husband, Al, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Debbie Seashock and husband, Paul, of Milford, Pa., Peggy Michalko and husband, John, of Cane Ridge, Tenn., Tracey Wilson, of Milford, Pa., and Shirley Horner and husband, James, of Mebane, N.C.; six sons, Earl Wilson, of Mesquite, Texas, Chet Wilson and wife, Judy, of Milford, Pa., Scott Wilson, of Milford, Pa., Charles Wilson, of Newton, N.J., Stacy Wilson and wife, Megan, of Centennial, Colo., and Richard Wilson and wife, Brittany, of Milford, Pa.; 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Frankford Plains Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to , 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019