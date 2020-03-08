|
|
NEWTON - Mary A. Stoddard, age 81, of Newton, passed away surrounded by her family at Newton Medical Center, Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Rocky Mount, N.C., where she grew up, eventually moving to Jefferson, then later to Dover, and finally settling in Newton to be closer to family.
Mrs. Stoddard was a mother / homemaker and worked for the housekeeping department of Dover General Hospital for many years before retirement. She was a member of the T-Bow United Methodist Church.
The daughter of John T. Weaver and Katherine Pridgen-Weaver, Mary is predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur R. Stoddard in 2005, and brothers Paul Weaver, and Joseph Weaver and his wife, Mary. She is survived by sons, William Stoddard and his fiance, Laurie Archer, and Paul Stoddard, of Newton; and daughter Mildred (Sue) Flatt and fiance, Jim Barone, of Boonton. Also surviving are her brother, Russell Stoddard and sister-in-law, Beverly Stoddard; four beloved grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private arrangements are under the care of Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St., Newton. Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020