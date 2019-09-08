Home

Stickle - Soltesz Funeral Home - Newfoundland
187 La Rue Road
Newfoundland, NJ 07435
(973) 697-6700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home
187 La Rue Road
Newfoundland, NJ
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home
187 La Rue Road
Newfoundland, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church
5635 Berkshire Valley Road
Oak Ridge, NJ
Mary Anne Allender Obituary
WEST MILFORD - Mary Anne Allender, 88, of West Milford, passed away at her home Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1931, in Batavia, N.Y., to the late John and Mary (Lis) Czapeczka.
She was a graduate of Rochester Business Institute and John Robert Powers Modeling Agency. Prior to her marriage, she worked at Saks Fifth Avenue and 20th Century Fox in New York City. She taught ballroom dancing and studied opera with the famed Impresario Alfredo Salmaggi.
Mary Anne met her future husband, Robert, at the opera studio, and after a whirlwind courtship, they married and raised their family in West Milford. Following the death of her husband she went to work for the Women's International Zionist Organization (WIZO) in New York City until her retirement in 1992.
In retirement, she enjoyed traveling to Europe and South America as well as attending many operas, ballets and symphony performances. An accomplished pianist, as well as soprano, she was a member of the Musicians Union Local 802.
Mary Anne was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert, in 1989; her loving parents, John in 1958 and Mary in 1966; her brothers, Joseph in 1989, Peter in 1996 and Rudolph, her twin, in 1987; and her sisters, Genevieve in 2007, Lee in 2012 and Charlotte in 2016. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Susan; her cherished son, Robert; her dear grandson, Rob and his wife, Kristin; her dear granddaughter, Felicia; her two loving great-grandchildren; her dear brother, George; and her cherished childhood best friend, Shirley Denning.
The family will receive visitors from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge. A mausoleum entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John Vianney R.C. Church, 2823 Route 23 South, Stockholm, NJ 07460. Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as obtaining driving directions to the funeral home.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
