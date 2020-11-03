Mary AnnStickle Stickle
Hamburg - Mary Ann Stickle, age 79, passed away on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at the Morristown Medical Center in Morristown.
Born in Franklin to the late Trofin and Mary (Dombrowski) Rachok, Mary Ann was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She was a former loan officer with Bank of New York in Franklin prior to her retirement.
Predeceased by her parents; a brother, Frank Rachok and sister, Eleanor Squier, Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Richard Stickle, Sr.; sons Richard Stickle, Jr. and wife Judy of Wantage and Jeffrey Stickle and wife Lynn of Sussex; grandchildren Eric and wife Erin, Kyle and wife Emily, Jennifer, and Erin Stickle and her fiancé Justin; as well as her sisters Helen Filipowski and Pauline Oelschner. She is also survived by her several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Duncan.
A visitation for Mary Ann will be held on Friday, November 6th, 2020 from 3-7PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. The funeral service will be on Saturday, November 7th, 10:30AM at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
). Online condolences may be offered through www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com