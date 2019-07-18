SPARTA - Mary B. Marshall, of Sparta, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Mary was born in Syracuse, N.Y. She was the daughter of Norman and Marjorie Johnson.

Mary had a great love for volunteering and helping those in need. She volunteered at the Bargain Box in Morristown, the Sparta United Methodist Church thrift store, and served on the altar guild team at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Sparta.

Mary met her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, William (Bill) Marshall, while she was waitressing at the Southern Star in Upstate New York. It was love at first sight. She lived in Elmira, N.Y.; Vancouver, Wash.; Morristown; Oil City, Pa.; and Sparta. In each of these places Mary developed great and lasting friendships.

She loved vacationing in the Finger Lakes with her family, which was a tradition for 30 years. Mary had a love for her home and was constantly decorating. She loved every holiday and spending time with her family. Mary cared for so many people and her smile and joyful spirit lit up every single room that she walked into. She was a genuine person who always offered a helping hand.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, William. She was the loving and caring mother of three, Kimberly Ann Feijoo (Anthony Infantino), William Marshall Jr., and Steven Marshall (Amy Marshall). She was the loving grandmother of her four grandchildren, who adored her, Kaileigh Sarah Feijoo, Ashly Marshall, Hayden Marshall and Hannah Marshall. Mary was extremely proud of all her children and grandchildren. They filled her with so much joy. She was also best cuddle buddies with her dog, KC. Mary is also survived by her sister, Joy, and brother-in-law, Ralph Stillwell, of Tucson, Ariz., and their children.

Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Mary's memory are greatly appreciated to Tackle Kids Cancer (go to tacklekidscancer.org to donate). C/O Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 160 Essex St., Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644 or to St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Sparta in memory of Mary Marshall. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 18, 2019