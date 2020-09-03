1/1
Mary (Cetta) Benziger
1/1
Newton - Mary (Cetta) Benziger, 91, of Newton, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Barnhill Care Center.
Mary was born November 4, 1928 in Jamaica, Queens, NY to the late Gaetano and Mary Cetta. Mary grew up in Walton, NY and moved to Newton, NJ over 45 years ago. Mary was a long-time member and volunteer at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Newton.
The beloved wife of the late Martin James Benziger, II, Mary is survived by her son Mark James Benziger (Roberta), her daughters Mary Denise Acebal and Stephanie Theresa Benziger (Jon Schenck), and her grandchildren Nicole, Allison, Christopher and Andrew, her sister Theresa Valada, her brother Edward Cetta and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Mary is predeceased by two sons Martin James Benziger, III and Steven Martin Benziger, two brothers Tom and Mike Cetta and her sister Caroline Harrison.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 24 Halsted St, Newton, NJ 07860 with burial to follow in Long Island National Cemetery, 2040 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, NY 11735.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
