OVIEDO, Fla. - Mary Celia Kleindienst, age 86, was called home to her heavenly Father on April 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, John Wallis Kleindienst. She is survived by three sons, Mark (Bess) Kleindienst, Larry (Martha) Kleindienst, and Bruce (Kim) Kleindienst; seven grandchildren, Sara (Joel) Brubaker, Amy (Paul) Blomenberg, Laura, Kelly, Sam, Grace, and Joe; five great-grandchildren, Canaan, James, Judah, Mary, and Esther; one sister, Betty (Al) Taylor; two sister-in-laws, Connie Kleindienst, and Kay Kleindienst; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was born Dec. 6, 1933, to Alfred and Mildred Snook, in Fredon, N.J. She graduated from Newton High School and continued her education in nursing. She became a registered nurse and enjoyed working in a variety of nursing positions throughout her life.
She lived most of her life in the Fredon/Newton, N.J. area, raising her children, helping run the family bicycle business, and, as a charter member, was actively involved in Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Later, Mary and John traveled the country visiting family and friends in their motor-home until permanently settling at Lutheran Haven in Oviedo, Fla. She was an active volunteer and member of this community and St. Luke's Lutheran Church. She knitted countless numbers of children's hats, mittens, and sweaters for overseas ministries and was an accomplished lifelong quilter.
The most enduring legacy Mary leaves her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren is her consistent walk with God, faith in Jesus Christ for her salvation and eternal home, love for the Word of God, and an uncompromising belief in the purpose and power of prayer.
Memorials can be directed to Ron Hutchcraft Ministries/On Eagles' Wings, an outreach ministry to Native Americans supported by Mary for many years. A memorial service will be held at a later time in New Jersey.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020