WANTAGE -- Mary Edna Scheubel, age 94, passed away at Newton Medical Center on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Glen Ridge to the late Arthur M. and Emma (Artho) Baird, Mrs. Scheubel attended Central School in East Hanover Township. She was married to Frank Raymond Scheubel for 56 years, and together they raised two children. She was a domestic engineer her entire life and lived in Wantage for about 45 years. Mrs. Scheubel loved her garden, working picture puzzles, the beach, the flag and just making everyone around her happy. We will miss her bright smile and never-ending kindness. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and 13 out of 14 siblings. Mrs. Scheubel is survived by her son, Frank Ralph Scheubel and his wife, Isela, of Paradise, Utah; and her daughter, Bonnielee Scheubel, of Wantage. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in the spring. Private cremation services were entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Mary E. Scheubel's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the ASPCA, Memory Tributes, 520 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018. The family would also like to sign off to her with their thanks for raising them in the way she did. "We love you, MOM."