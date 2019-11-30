|
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Mary Elizabeth Ernst, 91, passed away peacefully in South Carolina on Nov. 15, surrounded by family.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and lived in many towns throughout her life but moved to Crystal Springs in Hamburg, N.J., with her husband, Harry in their later years. Harry passed away in June of 2011. Mary then moved in 2018 to Hartsville, S.C., to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She loved Hartsville and enjoyed visits from her son, Stephen, and his wife, Kris, along with many other family members and longtime friends.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, Harry, in 2011 and was the last survivor of her immediate family. Mary had a beautiful life and was loved by the many friends she and Harry made throughout their years. She cared deeply for those she loved and will be missed by those who loved her.
Mary was an artist as well as a fantastic cook. Throughout her life she enjoyed golf, cooking, hosting parties, creating beautiful quilts, knitting, painting, shopping (yes, at Talbots) and lived life to the fullest. Her many works of art will be enjoyed for generations to come.
A memorial mass will be offered in her loving memory at 11 a.m. Dec. 9, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 75 Church Street, Franklin, N.J., with a gathering following at Westtown Fare in Westtown, N.Y. A private burial for both Mary and Harry will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Sparta at a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 30, 2019