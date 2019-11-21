|
|
SPARTA - Mary Ellen Karl, age 79, of Sparta, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the Newton Medical Center following a long illness. Born and raised in Staten Island, N.Y., she had resided in Brooklyn, N.Y., Hopatcong and Sussex County for many years.
Daughter of the late John and Amanda (Hackett) Hoover, Mary Ellen was a graduate of St. Peter's High School Staten Island class of 1958. She began her nursing education at St. Mary's Hospital Brooklyn, N.Y., later earning her nursing degree at St. Vincent's Hospital Staten Island, N.Y., where she enjoyed running the Well Baby Unit for many years. She finished her nursing career at Barn Hill Care Center, Newton.
Mary Ellen is survived by her daughters, Kim Marie Song, and Maryna Russo, and her sons, John, Robert and his wife, Nebrissa, Brian and his wife, Carla, and Louis Russo. Also surviving are her grandchildren Caitlyn, Emily, Robert, Shannon and Carissa Song, Bastian Russo, as well as her brothers, John F. and Robert Hoover.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home and the interment services will immediately follow in the St. Joseph RC Cemetery Newton. Online condolences www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 21, 2019