The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph RC Cemetery Newton
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Karl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Karl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Karl Obituary
SPARTA - Mary Ellen Karl, age 79, of Sparta, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the Newton Medical Center following a long illness. Born and raised in Staten Island, N.Y., she had resided in Brooklyn, N.Y., Hopatcong and Sussex County for many years.
Daughter of the late John and Amanda (Hackett) Hoover, Mary Ellen was a graduate of St. Peter's High School Staten Island class of 1958. She began her nursing education at St. Mary's Hospital Brooklyn, N.Y., later earning her nursing degree at St. Vincent's Hospital Staten Island, N.Y., where she enjoyed running the Well Baby Unit for many years. She finished her nursing career at Barn Hill Care Center, Newton.
Mary Ellen is survived by her daughters, Kim Marie Song, and Maryna Russo, and her sons, John, Robert and his wife, Nebrissa, Brian and his wife, Carla, and Louis Russo. Also surviving are her grandchildren Caitlyn, Emily, Robert, Shannon and Carissa Song, Bastian Russo, as well as her brothers, John F. and Robert Hoover.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home and the interment services will immediately follow in the St. Joseph RC Cemetery Newton. Online condolences www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
Download Now