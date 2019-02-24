ANDOVER TWP. -- Mary F. Shank, 90, of Andover Township, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Mary was born in Paterson to the late Joseph and Angelina (Giacchi) Autore. She was a homemaker who dedicated her time and efforts in raising her family. Mary was an animal lover, especially her cats, and she would feed the many animals that came to visit. In addition to her parents, Mary was also predeceased by her first husband, John D'Ettorre; her second husband, Arthur Shank; her great-grandson, Corey Timmons; and her siblings, Anthony Autore and Connie D'Ettorre. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Timmons and husband, Eugene Sr.; her son, John D'Ettorre; four grandchildren, Eugene Timmons Jr. and wife, Claudette, Jason Timmons and wife, Elena, Joelle D'Ettorre and Marley D'Ettorre; and three great-grandchildren, Caden, Nicholas and Victoria Rose Timmons. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 50 McLean Blvd., Paterson, with a 1 p.m. service in the chapel. Entombment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019