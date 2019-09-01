|
BRANCHVILLE -- Mary Famular, 95 of Branchville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mary was born in Jersey City, where she resided until 1971 before settling in Lake Hopatcong, where she lived for more than 40 years. She was a member of the Jefferson Senior Club and the Lake Winona Civic Association of Jefferson. Mary worked for Tri County Asphalt for 16 years before her retirement in 1995. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph. She is survived by her daughters, Anna Zampella and husband, Dom, Mary Ward and husband, Billy, Pamela Mahedy and husband, Dan, Angelina Gentile and husband, George, and Cecilia Lipari and husband, Bob; her son, Joseph, and his wife, Sheila. Mary was predeceased by her sister, Anna Cintron; brother, Thomas Hunt; and best friend, Angelina. Mary is also survived by her many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Thomas of Aquin Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg. Interment will follow at St. Thomas of Aquin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 1, 2019