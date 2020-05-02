|
|
NEWTON - Mary G. Struble, 97, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at United Methodist Communities Assisted Living at Bristol Glen in Newton.
Born in Newton, Mary was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She received her BA from Duke University and was a first grade teacher at Ogdensburg School for many years before her retirement.
Mary was a member of the Sunshine Singers, volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over 20 years and was the church organist for various congregations over the years. Mary was an avid bird watcher and gardener.
The daughter of the late Millard and Frances (Broda) Goldsmith, Mary was also predeceased by her husband, Oliver Watson Struble Jr., on June 5, 1996, and her sister, Amanda Farrell. She is survived by her children, Peter Struble and wife, Judy, David Struble and wife, Patricia, Daniel Struble and husband, Carl Pope, Susan McCabe, Robert Struble, and Andrew Struble and wife, Jennifer. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Deborah and Brian Schuetzler, Elizabeth (Beth) and Michael Muller, Sarah Struble and Kathy Keleher, Martha Current, Frances and Kyle Kudasik, Rebecca and Michael Maley, Kristen Struble and Mathew Struble, and Ezekiel Struble; her great-grandchildren, Carter Muller, Channing Muller, Rory Keleher, Sophia Maley and Charlotte Maley; as well as her sister, Margaret Hydorn.
Services and interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Harmony Hill United Methodist Church, Box 115, 919 Fairview Lake Road, Stillwater, NJ 07875 or Sussex County Food Pantry, 83 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 2, 2020