WANTAGE - Mary (Marie) Hazen, went home to our Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the young age of 79.
God broke the mold when he created Marie. Born in Dublin, Ireland, on April 30, 1940, she grew up in a large family of five brothers and four sisters. After finishing her education, she adventurously hitchhiked to England before making her way to the United States.
Upon arriving to the U.S., she lived in Hackensack, where she met and married Robert (Bob) Hazen. Together 47 years, they made their home in Vernon in 1974 where they raised four daughters before moving to Wantage in 1999.
Faith and family were foremost in Marie's life. She was a pillar of strength and stability to the many she influenced, being devoted to helping others through her generosity, compassion and love. She sang and danced her way through life, always laughing and settling disagreements over a cup of tea and cookies.
Marie was a loyal parishioner of Saint Francis de Sales Church for more than 45 years. There she worked part-time maintaining the clergy house and church and she often volunteered her time to many social events and clubs.
Marie had many hobbies. She was a skilled seamstress, liked to knit, and was especially talented at home decorating. She was obsessed with HGTV and would often share her decorating skills by offering unsolicited "suggestions" for how one could improve their living space. She had a passion for traveling, reading, and seeking out garage sale bargains with her family. She loved sleeping through movies and singing songs to her grandchildren.
Marie was a professional penny pincher who would insist on splitting a meal at a restaurant. She took advantage of double coupons, utilized her senior discount whenever possible, and shopped at the Dollar Store with her granddaughter. She was famous for sleeping in freezing temperatures because as she would say "cold air kills germs" (but we all knew she just didn't want to waste money on heat!). She was especially skilled at replanting wildflowers she dug up from the side of the road that somehow survived year after year in her garden.
Marie answered to many nicknames lovingly bestowed upon her by family and friends. She was known as "Mother Marie" as she was everyone's Mom, "The Bun" for her signature hair style that you could spot a mile away, and "Wee Marie" as she was petite in size but had a large presence. She was also famously known as "Marie Burn," a name that was well deserved as her cooking would often set off the smoke alarm, alerting the family that dinner was ready.
She was fiercely independent, could change a flat tire, rotate tires, and do her own oil change. She was extremely witty, and always right, never wrong. She was world-renowned for her lack of patience, inability to hold back her opinion, and obey the speed limit.
Marie was a survivor. She beat the living daylights out of cancer twice. She sent a would-be mugger running for cover, which earned her CNN headline news in 2010: "Grandma Fends off Robber." The thief met his match that day - you don't mess with Mother Marie: professional hair puller and purse pounder!
Marie is survived by her proudest accomplishments, daughter, Colleen, of Wantage, daughter, Adrianne and her partner, Len, of Hewitt, daughter, Deirdre and her husband, Chris, of Hardwick, and daughter, Meghan and her partner, Rob, of Milford, Pa. Her spirit will be carried on by her beloved grandchildren, Ashley and Finn, and great-grandson, Jack. She is also survived by her brothers, William, John, Frank, and Pat and sisters, Bernadette and Angela, as well as her many nieces and nephews around the world.
Marie joins her husband, Bob in Heaven, whether he is ready or not. She also joins her beloved parents, John and Ann Reel, sisters, Anne and Kathleen, and her brother, Thomas.
Marie would often say "If you can't change the way things are, change the way you look at them." We cannot change the fact that she's gone. But we can continue to carry on her legacy through the invaluable lessons she taught us such as bleach everything, recycle empty toilet paper rolls for quick, cheap curlers and "what God has forgotten, stuff with cotton."
To everyone whose lives Marie touched, on whatever road traveled - as a mother, sister, aunt and friend - her Irish Eyes will be sorely missed. We can honor her memory with a cup of her favorite Barry's decaf tea and cookies.
In lieu of flowers, Marie's wish would be that you impart an act of kindness toward someone in her memory.
Cremation was private, as she would like. A celebration of life ceremony including Irish singing and dancing will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020