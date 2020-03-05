Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600

Mary J. May Obituary
BYRAM - Mary J. May, 68, of Byram, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in County Cork, Ireland, Mary moved to the United States when she was 3 years old. She grew up in Teaneck, where she lived until moving to Byram 40 years ago. Mary was a speech therapist at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township for over 30 years.
The daughter of the late David B. and Kathleen Marie (Connolly) Murphy, Mary was also predeceased by her loving sister, Kathleen Murphy, in 2008. She is survived by her former husband, Rolf May, of La Mesa, Calif.
A memorial viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
