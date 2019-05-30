SPARTA - Mary Jane Johnston, 77, of Sparta, passed away on May 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She demonstrated true courage and strength, fearlessly battling the progression of multiple sclerosis for over 40 years and cancer in her last few months. Mary Jane was born in Detroit, Mich., but lived in many places during her life as a mother, including Michigan, England, Pennsylvania and Maine, before resettling in Sparta. She loved being a mother and grandmother most of all and will be missed by many.

Mary Jane is survived by her beloved husband of almost 55 years, Richard W. Johnston. She was the beloved mother of Dennis Johnston and his wife, Jennifer; Patrick Johnston and his wife, Denise; Mara Wiggin and her husband, Kevin; Bradley Johnston; Michael Johnston and his wife, Gretchen; and Heather Hoff and her husband, John. Mary Jane was the loving grandmother of Dylan, Jacob, Hadley, Grace, Jeremiah, Lylah, Wesley, Carter, Shane, Margaret, Elizabeth, John and William. She is also survived by her sisters, Julie Husak and Kathy Tarnarcki; and her brothers, Michael and David Husak; and also many nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane will especially be remembered for the hours it took her to order a meal followed by hours to eat it, her love of cheesecake, her love of shopping (and returning…..), her endless supply of Hallmark cards personalized for specific occasions and

people, Christmas morning's flying objects, her close relationship with local fire departments, and her hearty and frequent call for her husband. She never missed one of her kids' sports games and spent years and hours cheering them on without any understanding of the actual game.

Gramma had an infectious laugh that her grandchildren especially loved. Her impact on her family was enormous and we are forever grateful for her love. We know

wherever she is, she is dancing, singing, and laughing.

Friends may call 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Road, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory to Mary Jane to: the MS Society online at or by mail to National MS Society 1300 Morris Park Ave., The Bronx, NY 10461. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 30, 2019