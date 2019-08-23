The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Mary Jane Milway


1937 - 2019
Mary Jane Milway Obituary
SPARTA -- Mary Jane Milway, 82, of Sparta, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Center in Fredon.

She was born March 29, 1937, in the Bronx, N.Y., to John Hayde and Francis Green. She grew up in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, attending Saint Eugene's Elementary, Sacred Heart Grammar School and Sacred Heart of Mary High School. She worked as a secretary for Benton & Bowles in Manhattan before marrying her husband, James T. Milway, in 1959. They had five children and were active in their church and the Focolare Movement, which promoted the ideals of unity and universal brotherhood. She later graduated summa cum laude from Kean College and worked in the transportation department for the County of Union before retiring in 2001.

She is survived by her husband, James T. Milway Jr.; and children, Laura Milway Hyde, Colleen and Michael Crement, Tim and Jackie Milway, Kerry and Michael Mault, and Jennifer Milway Wells; their grandchildren, John, Ryan, Evan, Justin, Samantha, Jack, Tyler, Delaney, Meghan and Jamie; her brother, John and spouse, Margie Hayde; her sister, Fran and spouse, Manny Storm; and her sister, Betty and spouse, Larry Clauss (deceased).

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 427 Stanhope Road, in Sparta. Burial will follow the funeral Mass at Sparta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made at KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
