ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Mary Jane Nemeth, 79, of Andover Township, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Newton, Mary Jane lived in Green Township before moving to Andover Township in the late 1960s. She was a 1958 graduate of Blairstown High School. She worked as a legal secretary, most recently for Edward Maske in Sparta, before her retirement.
A member of both the Andover Township and Frelinghuysen Township Seniors, Mary Jane was also the treasurer for Johnsonburg Cemetery. She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Newton.
The daughter of the late John and Mary (Beatty) Katzenstein, Mary Jane was also predeceased by her husband, Howard, on May 22, 2004, and two siblings, Kurt L. Katzenstein and JoAnn Murphy. She is survived by two children, Timothy Nemeth of Stillwater Township and Lisa Rosado and husband, Demetrius, of Red Oak, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Amy Nemeth of Stillwater; and her brother, Jay S. Katzenstein. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Megan Finnegan, Kelly Finnegan and Kayla Nemeth.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by an 8 p.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 20, 2020